Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in RS demanding more time for smaller parties in debates

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to revisit time allocation mechanism to provide smaller political parties adequate participation in debates in houses in Parliament'.

During zero hour, members of Parliament can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.



Today is the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

A number of bills have been passed during this session including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was also given assent by President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

