Manoj Jha slams Giriraj Singh after controversial tweet, asks Centre to make him ambassador to Italy

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Slamming Union Minister Giriraj Singh for tweeting in Italian, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Singh the Ambassador to Italy.



"We know the reality of his (Giriraj Singh's) ministry. Today I saw his tweet in Italian and I would urge the Prime Minister that since he is not interested to work for his ministry, and has such immense knowledge about Italy, he should be appointed as the ambassador to the country. His knowledge about the country will help in bettering the relationship between the two countries," said Jha.

Jha's comment came after Giriraj Singh, while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tweeted in Italian.

"Caro Raul (Rahul Gandhi), Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali," Tweeted the Minister which roughly translates to "Dear Rahul, There is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry,"

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while talking to the fishermen community in Puducherry had said, "Government passed three bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of the sea. If farmers of land can have a ministry in Delhi, why is it that farmers of the sea don't have the same." (ANI)

