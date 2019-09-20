Manoj Tiwari condemns BJP leader assaulting wife

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday condemned party leader Azad Singh assaulting his wife former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary at BJP office here yesterday.

"We are looking into the matter. Women should be respected in every manner. At present, we cannot jump to conclusions pertaining to the matter. Mehrauli district has got a new president," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.



On Thursday, the BJP unit Chief removed Azad Singh from the post of Mehrauli district president after he slapped his wife in the party office in the national capital. The video of the incident had also surfaced on social media.

BJP leader Vikas Tanwar has been appointed as acting working president of the district. (ANI)

