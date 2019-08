Tiwari's demand came following the final announcement of Assam's NRC list on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said there are close to 15 lakh illegal migrants in the national capital.

"They should be listed and deported," Tiwari said. He is expected to meet Shah on Saturday evening, demanding the same, party sources said.

Tiwari had raised a similar demand in May as well.