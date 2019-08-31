Manoj Tiwari to meet Shah to push for NRC in Delhi

"In Delhi, there are around 15 lakh illegal migrants, who are causing a lot of law and order issues," Tiwari told IANS.

He said the illegal migrants are posing a great threat to the security of the city and they should be deported back to their respective countries.

His remarks came after some 19.07 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC final list in Assam, which named 3.1 crore people as Indian citizens.

The citizens' registry has ended six years of speculation over the exercise that identifies illegal immigrants living in Assam.

This is not the first time Tiwari has demanded implementation of the NRC in the national capital. Earlier in May, Tiwari, who also represents the North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, had demanded the same. The BJP leader has targeted the illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas residing in several unauthorised colonies for the spike in the crime rate in the national capital. Last year, while inaugurating the BJP office in Karol Bagh, Amit Shah had described the illegal immigrants as "termites".