Manoj Tiwari urges Delhi CM to allow Chhath Puja with COVID-19 protocols, says won't accept complete ban

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday urged the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow the devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja while following COVID-19 protocols and said he will not accept a complete ban.



Tiwari interacted with people from the Purvanchali community on the matter of Chhath Puja during his 'Chhath Yatra' at the Yamuna Ghat in the Sonia Vihar area of Delhi.

"I urge CM Kejriwal to shed his adamancy and allow devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja while following the COVID-19 protocols. We are ready to follow every protocol, be it social distancing, mask, sanitisation or vaccination. We are not going to accept a complete ban," the Member of Parliament told reporters here.

"Through DDMA, Kejriwal has issued this Tughlaqi decree, we want to tell the wishes of the people to the government, if Kejriwal thinks that this is my wish, then I am sorry for that. It is not my own wish, it is the wish of these people, they have tears in their eyes. Nobody can stop us from performing the puja while following COVID protocols," he added.

The BJP MP questioned Kejriwal that why Swimming pools were open if there is any risk of COVID spread through the water.

"In Chhath Puja, one does not have to take a bath in water, one only stands," he added.

Tiwari said that his 'Chhath Yatra' will continue till it does not reach every corner of the national capital.

Tiwari started a 'Chhath Yatra' from Friday to interact with the people of the Purvanchali community residing in the national capital and take their opinion on holding Chhath puja celebrations in public places.

According to the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila can be organised in Delhi this year under certain conditions, but the public event of Chhath Puja has been banned.

"Nowhere in Delhi can Chhath Puja be organised in public in groups on the banks of a river or pond or in parks," stated the DDMA. (ANI)

