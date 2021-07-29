Man's body exhumed after accused demands second autopsy

The exhumation of the body, interestingly, was done on a plea submitted by the alleged murder accused who claimed that the deceased had committed suicide.

Mainpuri (UP), July 29 (IANS) The Mainpuri police has exhumed the body of a man for a second post mortem, almost a month and a half after he died.

Shamshad, 32, had died on June 15 after he was allegedly thrashed and strangled by his neighbours, belonging to a different community. It was claimed that Shamshad was beating up his wife and the alleged accused intervened.

Four persons were booked for murder on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother at Kurra police station.

The first post-mortem report of the victim had ascertained the cause of death as "asphyxia due to ante-mortem strangulation".

The accused, however, approached district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh, demanding a second post mortem.

The district magistrate said that the autopsy would be conducted for the second time by a panel of doctors, and the procedure would be video recorded for transparency.

Earlier this week, the Agra police had exhumed the body of a three-year-old boy, who is suspected to have been killed for 'black magic' rituals.

