Mansukh Hiran death: Maha ATS has not handed over documents to NIA despite MHA directions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Three days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the National Investigative Agency to take over the Mansukh Hiren death case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is yet to hand over relevant documents, the NIA informed the Special NIA Court on Tuesday.



Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra ATS, till the MHA on Saturday handed over the probe to the NIA.

Sachin Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Hiren case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra ATS Chief Jaijeet Singh informed that a Volvo Car had been seized from Daman in connection with the Hiren's death. The car has been sent for analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra ATS late on Saturday also arrested two persons who were previously detained in connection with the case and has recorded the statements of at least 25 people.

The arrested have been identified as a Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde and a bookie Naresh Dhare. (ANI)

