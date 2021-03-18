Mansukh Hiran's diatom test report is positive, confirms ATS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, which is probing the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiran, has confirmed that the diatom test report of the deceased businessman has returned positive.



"Diatom test done at GMC is positive. However, ATS is sending the report to the forensic science lab (FSL) Madhuban, Haryana for confirmation. Meanwhile, the ATS is investigating the case as murder only," said ATS officials on Wednesday.

Diatom test is an important tool in the diagnosis of death in drowning cases.

Maharashtra ATS on Wednesday summoned doctors of Kalwa Government Hospital for questioning, who performed the post-mortem of Hiran and recorded their statements.

Shivdeep Lande, DIG of ATS conducted Shivdeep Lande, DIG of ATS, conducted an investigation along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde at the Thane ATS office.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

