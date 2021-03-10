Mansukh Hiren death case: Fadnavis says Maha govt scared as cop Sachin Vaze has some info

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that police officer Sachin Vaze, whose name cropped up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has some information that is why the government is scared and does not want to conduct any probe against him.



"It seems Sachin Vaze has some information that is why the government is scared and does not want to conduct any probe against him. He has been transferred only to pacify the House and to safeguard their own reputation," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also moved a motion of breach of privilege against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the state Assembly.

Deshmukh said that Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

