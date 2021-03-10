Mansukh Hiren death case: Maharashtra BJP MLAs stage demonstration at assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a demonstration at the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, demanding the suspension of police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case.



Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MLAs raised 'Ye sarkar khooni hai' slogan in the state Assembly and demanded the arrest of Sachin Vaze for his alleged involvement in the death of Mansukh Hiren.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane last week. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

Soon after, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case on Monday. (ANI)

