Mansukh Mandaviya visits RML hospital in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) hospital in Delhi on Sunday afternoon.



During his visit, he interacted with doctors, patients and their families there.

Lauding the move to keep OPDs open on Sundays, the Union Minister in a tweet said, "I went to RML hospital in Delhi today and interacted with the doctors, patients and their families there. OPD has been started in RML even on Sundays so that shop workers, drivers, labourers and other poor people will be able to get treatment on holidays, which will not affect their livelihood."

The Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Delhi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital are now open on Sunday.

According to a circular issued by the hospital, nine selected specialities will be open on Sundays from October 10. (ANI)

