Many changes should be made, especially in accessing justice: CJI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Many changes are to be made, especially in access to justice, said Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde here on Saturday.

CJI Bobde, who was felicitated by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) here, said: "Nagpur is my home, and though I have stayed away from my home for over 20 years, it is in the roots, and not in the branches, where the strength of a tree lies. Nagpur is where I am rooted. This is where I have learnt important lessons about life and law."



He further praised the HCBA, stating that there was a greatness in this Bar, of which a few bars in the country can boast of.

"There is a proud tradition of advocacy, great learning, astute thinking and lifelong friendships. It is truly a humbling experience to be felicitated by such a Bar with such great traditions," he said.

The CJI further highlighted that the post of Attorney General in the judicial sector and no person from Nagpur has been appointed yet on this post. He also questioned advocate Harish Salve's stay in London.

On the issue of lawyers charging high fees from the clients, Bobde stated that the lawyers are not in a situation to do anything in this regard.

"It is surprising that there are no universities which include a professional course on mediation. I have requested universities in Nagpur and Maharashtra to include such a course," he said. (ANI)

He further praised the HCBA, stating that there was a greatness in this Bar, of which a few bars in the country can boast of."There is a proud tradition of advocacy, great learning, astute thinking and lifelong friendships. It is truly a humbling experience to be felicitated by such a Bar with such great traditions," he said.The CJI further highlighted that the post of Attorney General in the judicial sector and no person from Nagpur has been appointed yet on this post. He also questioned advocate Harish Salve's stay in London.On the issue of lawyers charging high fees from the clients, Bobde stated that the lawyers are not in a situation to do anything in this regard."It is surprising that there are no universities which include a professional course on mediation. I have requested universities in Nagpur and Maharashtra to include such a course," he said. (ANI)