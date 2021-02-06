Many highways including Delhi-Jaipur highway blocked during chakka jam in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) Farmers in Rajasthan blocked many national and state highways for three hours on Saturday, from 12pm to 3 pm, demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws and protesting against the internet ban near their protest sites and alleged harassment by authorities, among other issues.

The Congress government had already extended its support to farmers. Following orders from the AICC, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara on Friday directed all party officials to fully cooperate in making the highway jam a success, after which Congress leaders took to the streets for the chakka jam.

The protests started around 12 noon. In Jaipur, tractors were placed on roads to jam the traffic while in Alwar, stones and thorny shrubs were placed on roads to check the traffic on roads.

In Kota, a massive tractor rally was taken out.

The Delhi-Jaipur highway was completely blocked as the lane passing through the Shahjahanapur border (Alwar) was also closed around 11 am in morning. It shall remain closed till 3 pm, said farm leaders.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who started a kisaan mahapanchayat on Friday from Dausa, reached Bharapur on Saturday to address a farmers' gathering as a part of this chakka jam protest.

Many associations extended their support in making the chakka jam a success in Rajasthan. A 50-member delegation of advocates came at the protest site from Shri Ganganagar and donated Rs 80,000 for langar.

--IANS

arc/ash