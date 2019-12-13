Many media personnel hurt in Jamia students' stir

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Several media personnel were abused, thrashed and their cameras were broken by protestors outside Jamia Millia Islamia university as the students' march to Parliament was foiled by the police on Friday.

"You (media) are saying we have hurled stones at the police, but what about the teargas and lathi-charge by them (police)," shouted an agitating protestor as he pushed and beat up a reporter reporting live from the spot.

Earlier in the day, a crowd gathered outside Jamia Millia Islamia and resorted to massive stone-pelting after the police stopped the protestors from marching to Parliament.

rag/prs