Many transport-related services can now be availed online in J-K's Poonch

Services including new vehicles registration, learning test for vehicles, the new numbers plates of vehicles among other things will be available on a web portal.Assistant Regional Transport Officer of Poonch Anzar Ahmed told ANI that over 60 per cent of services of the transport department will now be available to people at their doorstep."More than 60 per cent of services are now without physical meeting. With time, after all modifications are completed, our office will go faceless," he saidReiterating the aim of the Motor Vehicle Department to utilise technology he said, "It has been our target to make transport office, faceless i.e less physical meetings. We wanted to reduce the footfall at the office and provide door-step delivery of services to people."He further informed that as the COVID-19 restrictions eased, the rush at the office increased.Residents of the district said that it was a much-awaited move and lauded the authorities for the initiative.Sumit Sharma, a local said, "It is a great initiative by the administration. We had to stand in queues. Now services are being rendered to us online This has come as a relief to people."Assan Alahi echoed a similar opinion. He said, "I express my gratitude to the department. In the last 2-3 years, people faced a lot of problems. At the RTO office, we witnessed long queues. Now everything is online including licence renewal, permit renewal, and other payment options have also gone online." (ANI)