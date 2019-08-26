Maoist activities under control in UP: Yogi

He was speaking at the Chief Ministers' meeting on Left wing extremism, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"PAC, CRPF and district police are doing their jobs efficiently in Maoist-affected districts of Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli," said Yogi.

He said one company of PAC was stationed in Mirzapur, and in Sonbhadra five companies, one platoon of PAC and two companies of CRPF were deployed. In Chandauli, two PAC companies and one CRPF company had been deployed.

District police along with these forces routinely undertake combing, searching and patrolling operations. Apart from this, anti-terrorism squad is also involved in action from time to time. The Chief Minister said his government was monitoring funding source points in Maoist-affected areas. Trials in many cases related to Maoists in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli are continuing in courts and 38 accused are detained. "Inter-state coordination seminars are being organised and information is regularly shared. Joint operations are also conducted in the bordering areas," he said. Police stations have been strengthened in Maoist-affected districts. Construction work of three fortified police stations in Mirzapur, 8 in Sonbhadra and 4 in Chandauli has been completed. On the development work, he said the Eklavya Model Residential School with 480 student capacity was under construction at Peepar Khad of Sonbhadra. While the main building of ITI in Ghoraval tehsil of Sonbhadra has been completed and training has started, the hostel is yuet to be built. The building of skill development centre in Sonbhadra is ready. It will soon be opened after providing water connection. In Sonbhadra 66 BSNL towers are functioning, and six are operational in Mirzapur and Chandauli.