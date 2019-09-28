Maoist arrested during combing operation in Visakhapatnam

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police arrested a Maoist leader S Kalavati alias Bhavani during a combing operation at Visakhapatnam, informed Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday.

At the time of her arrest, she had a bullet injury.

The police took her to the government hospital for treatment.

According to police, Kalavati has been working for Maoist movement for the last 20 years. Now she is a member of the area committee while her husband is also a member of the Maoist state zone committee. (ANI)



