Maoist attack: Shah cuts short Assam visit, returns to Delhi

Guwahati, April 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah cut short his campaigning in Assam and returned to Delhi in wake of the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh that left at least 22 security personnel dead, BJP sources .

Ahead of the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election on Tuesday, Shah was supposed to address three election rallies in Sarbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari but only spoke at Sarbhog in Barpeta district before returning.