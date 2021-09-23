Maoist camp busted in Odisha, ammunitions seized

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) Security personnel have busted a Maoist camp and seized arms, ammunition and other Maoist articles during an operation conducted in Malkangiri district of Odisha, police said on Thursday.

"On September 20, we got reliable information about the camping of a Naxal team at hilly areas of Kirmiti village. With this input, a joint operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) was launched in the area," said Malkangiri SP Prahlad Meena.