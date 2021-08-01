Maoist killed in exchange of fire with Telangana Police

The exchange of fire between the police and ultras belonging to the Communist Party of India (Maoists) took place in Cherla forests in the district.

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire between the police and extremists on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Anti-Maoist elite force Greyhounds and special police had launched combing operations in the forests in view of the call given by CPI (Maoist) to observe Maoist martyrs' week.

During the combing operations, the security personnel came face to face with a group of Maoists. An exchange of fire ensued in which a Maoist was killed while others managed to escape into the deep forests.

Police recovered a 303 rifle from the scene. The slain Maoist is yet to be identified.

Following the incident, police further intensified combing operations in the area.

Telangana-Chhattisgarh border region has witnessed several encounters between the two sides in recent months. The Maoist outfit has suffered a series of setback due to the killings or surrender of its cadres, including some top leaders.

