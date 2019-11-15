Maoists issue death threat against Kerala CM

Kozhikode Nov 15 (IANS) The Vadakara police station near here on Friday received a letter which said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be dealt with in the way he should be dealt with as he was responsible for the death of seven Maoists.

The letter has been signed by Bedar Moosa, Vice President of the Kabinidal Action Committee for the Urban Action team.

The Maoists are up in arms against the Vijayan government for the shooting down of four Maoists in the deep forest ranges bordering the Palakkad and Malappuram districts last month.

Since Vijayan assumed office in 2016, in all seven Maoists have been gunned down. The letter written in Malayalam stated that in lieu of gunning down seven of their colleagues, the appropriate punishment for the Kerala CM would be carried out by them. The Maoists have also threatened to eliminate Perambara Sub Inspector Harish for the way he is treating the people. Top police officials at Kozhikode have begun a probe into the letter. As it is, Vijayan has a huge security cover and this aspect was raised by the Congress-led Opposition which questioned the need for so much security. sg/rs/bg