Maoists release posters, letters again to celebrate Martyrs commemoration week in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maoists released wall posters and letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages here on Thursday.



Similar posters were also found in Veerabhadravaram village in Mulugu district also. Here posters were released in the name of Vajedu committee of CPI (Maoist).

CPI (Maoist) party observes Martyrs commemoration week from 28 July to 3 August every year. The police are alerted and holding search operations in Telangana and Chattisgarh bordering tribal villages.

Yesterday, CPI (Maoist) Telangana wing released a letter in Telangana-Chhattisgarh bordering agency areas and appealed the public to celebrate Martyrs' commemoration week from July 28 to August 3 here. (ANI)

