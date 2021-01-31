Maoists set vehicles ablaze in MP

Balaghat (MP), Jan 31 (IANS) Nearly a dozen Maoists set three vehicles on fire in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh which were involved in construction work on a road as 10 to 12 Maoists were reportedly involved in the incident on Sunday.

According to official information, road construction work is on between Devbareilly-Malkua in Lanji police station area and this work is being undertaken by a Raipur contractor. On Sunday morning, the Maoists set ablaze a truck and two tractors as well as threatened an employee of the company.