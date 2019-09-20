Marad flat case: Three fresh petitions filed in Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Three fresh petitions were filed in the Kerala High Court on Friday during the hearing of the Marad flat demolition case.

The plea, filed by residents of the flat, challenged the eviction notice served by Maradu municipality to the residents of Marad flat here for its demolition.

A single-judge bench of Raja Vijayaraghavan was hearing an earlier plea filed by a resident of the flat MK Paul.



Justice Vijayaraghavan asked Paul to approach the Supreme Court, which is also hearing the matter, noting that all the orders issued by the apex court will be enforced.

The court also asked the state government to produce all the orders issued by the Supreme Court in the matter and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

The High Court also refused to give a registry case number since the case is also under consideration by the Supreme Court.

Following a report by the court-appointed committee, the Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments -- around 400 flats -- in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

However, around 350 families living in the flats have refused to vacate and have been protesting and appealing before the High Court and Supreme Court. (ANI)

