Maradu flat builder surrenders before Kerala court, sent to custody

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Paul Raj, the director of one of the four apartment complexes allegedly built in Maradu in violation of the Coastal Act, on Wednesday surrendered before a Kerala court.

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court sent Raj to judicial custody till November 5.



He surrendered before the court after his advance bail plea was rejected by a Kerala court. His bail plea is also scheduled to be heard on November 8.

Raj is the director of Alfa Ventures, the builder of one of the apartment complexes in Kerala's Maradu area, which has been ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court.

The crime branch had earlier directed him to appear before it for interrogation in the case.

Owner of Holy Faith flats, another builder accused in the matter, Sani Francis has also been arrested in the matter.

Meanwhile, Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Jain Coral in the matter.

The Supreme Court had On September 27 directed demolition of Maradu flats within 138 days and asked the Kerala government to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner. (ANI)

