Maradu flats: State-appointed officer holds meeting to discuss demolition process

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A meeting is underway in the leadership of IAS Snehil Kumar, who has been appointed by the state government to oversee the eviction and demolition process in Maradu flats case.

The party who is keen to demolish the flats and 9-member experts team are a part of the meeting.All preparations for the demolition will be completed before October 9 and the proceedings to demolish the flats will begin on October 11, officials said.Kumar held discussions with companies representatives to finalise who will undertake the demolition work. Municipality also consulted with seven companies.Flats will not be demolished by using explosives as it. As explosives could be proved dangerous, authorities will use a "mechanical method"."Will break down floors one by one. Around 35 metre to 50 metre of the building portion will be demolished with a crane while the rest of the floors will be demolished with manpower. The demolition company will take care of waste management," an official said.In a fresh turn of developments in Maradu flats demolition case, the apex court ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks time.The court has also fixed the matter for further hearing on October 25.On Thursday, the government cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu.The state government announced to register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms.As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)