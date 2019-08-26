Maratha Kranti Morcha members hold protest, demand implementation of reservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Members of Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha on Monday staged a protest against Maharashtra government demanding the implementation of reservation given to them in educational institutions and government jobs.

Speaking to ANI, president of Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha, Aba Patil said, "The government has given reservation to the Maratha community, but youth aren't receiving any benefits from it. From 2014 to 2019, no one from the community was appointed to any administrative jobs. We demand the state government to provide qualified candidates with a temporary post in government jobs."He continued, "Even the Chief Minister has ordered the authorities concerned to look into the issue and no action was taken by the authorities in this regard. We are planning to march towards the ministry from Azad Maidan."Asserting that the issue will be discussed with the administration, Patil said, "We will discuss the issue with higher authorities and we need their response in writing. We will not stop our agitation unless the deserving qualified candidates are appointed."Further, he said that they may change the mode of protest if their demands not fulfilled by the state government.On March 8, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government issued a notification implementing the reservation in the educational institutions and government jobs.The Legislative Council of the state had, on June 21, passed an amendment in the SEBC Act, providing 16 per cent reservation to the students of Maratha community in admissions to the post-graduate (PG) courses in medical colleges. (ANI)