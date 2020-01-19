Marathon meetings at BJP headquarters ahead of Nadda's election to top post

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Marathon meetings are being held at BJP headquarters here on Sunday, a day ahead of the election of the party working president JP Nadda as party chief.

Senior party leaders like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and other national and national level functionaries of BJP are part of these meetings. After his election to the post of party chief, Nadda is slated to hold a meeting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states.

According to party sources, he will file nomination for the top post in the morning following which he will be unanimously declared as elected unopposed at 3 pm.Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the party workers.The election of party chief is taking place as the culmination of the organisational election process.According to the schedule, the nomination will be made between 10 am and 12.30 am and the scrutiny will take place on the same day.Nadda would take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah under whose leadership BJP has won emphatic electoral victories. Shah is also union Home Minister and had been serving party chief till now.A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha election. BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders would be present at the party headquarters on January 20. (ANI)