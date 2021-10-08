Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo [Norway], October 8 (ANI): The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.



"Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov - awarded 2021 #NobelPeacePrize - are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," tweeted The Nobel Prize Committee.

Committee chair, Berit Reiss-Andersen on Friday said the awards have been made for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

The 2021 peace prize laureates are representative of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.

Dmitry Muratov, a Russian journalist and the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize who has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions.

In 1993, he was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta.

Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler.

She uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines. (ANI)