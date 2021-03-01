Maritime India Summit 2021 to help in furthering growth of India's maritime economy: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Maritime India Summit 2021, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, will help in furthering growth of India's maritime economy.



"At 11 AM, 2nd March, the Maritime India Summit would be inaugurated. This Summit brings together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India's maritime economy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing.

The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's Maritime sector for next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector. Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit. (ANI)