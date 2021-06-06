Market democracies, not China should write global trade rules, says Biden

Washington DC [US], June 6 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has said the United States and Europe can work in close coordination on global challenges, and market democracies, not China, should write global rules governing trade and technology.



In an opinion article for Washington Post on Saturday, Biden said the US must lead the world from a position of strength to address issues like coronavirus, climate crisis, and the challenge posed by "harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia".

"While in Brussels, I'll meet with the president of the European Commission and the president of the European Council to discuss how the United States and Europe can work in close coordination on global challenges. We will focus on ensuring that market democracies, not China or anyone else, write the 21st-century rules around trade and technology. And we will continue to pursue the goal of a Europe whole, free and at peace," Biden wrote in an opinion piece.

"Whether it is ending the covid-19 pandemic everywhere, meeting the demands of an accelerating climate crisis, or confronting the harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia, the United States must lead the world from a position of strength," he added.

Ahead of the G7 Summit in the UK starting next week, Biden said that it was up to the leading democracies to offer "a high-standard alternative to China for upgrading physical, digital and health infrastructure that is more resilient and supports global development."

"Just as it does at home, honing the ability of democracies to compete and protecting our people against unforeseen threats requires us to invest in infrastructure," he added.

These remarks by Biden came after the White House issued an executive order on Thursday implying the ban on the acquisition of US investors or investments targeting 59 Chinese military and surveillance companies.

These firms have been linked accused of performing activities undermining the security of the United States and its allies.

Biden administration's order expands the list issued under his predecessor, Donald Trump, in November 2020, which targeted 44 companies. (ANI)

