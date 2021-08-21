Markets in Delhi to open as per normal schedule from Monday: CM

"Till now, markets in Delhi were allowed to function till 8 pm due to Covid-19. In the wake of decreasing number of cases, the restriction will be removed from Monday. Now the markets can open as per their normal time," the Chief Minister tweeted.

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the markets in the national capital will be allowed to open as per their schedule from Monday onwards.

After reopening of the city following the second wave of the pandemic, markets in Delhi were allowed to remain open only till 8 pm.

Since the Covid situation in Delhi has improved over the past few weeks, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) was demanding that the closing time for malls and markets should be extended from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Earlier, in a letter to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the CTI had said that the permission to operate shops till 8 pm is proving insufficient for most of the retail markets, especially during the festive season.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the pandemic. Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan.

