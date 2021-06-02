'Martyrdom' of Rakesh Pandita will not go in vain: J-K BJP chief

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jane 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemned the death of BJP leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita and said the 'martyrdom' of Pandita will not go in vain.



Raina, in a video message, said, "In cowardice acts of terrorism, the Pakistani terrorist once again bled the Kashmir valley. The dynamic and vibrant BJP worker Rakesh Pandita is targeted in the nighttime at the Tral area. The Pakistanis have once again created a bloodbath in the Kashmir valley."

"Rakesh Pandita Ji was a dedicated and committed BJP worker who always dared the Pakistanis in Kashmir Valley. But the traitors, the coward Pakistanis in the dark night attacked him. In this attack, he attends the martyrdom. The martyrdom of Rakesh Pandita will not go in vain," the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said.

Raina further said, "The terrorists causing a bloodbath in Kashmir Valley will be eliminated. It is a murder of humanity and Kashmiriyat."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen here on Wednesday.

The attack on the Municipal Councillor took place when he was not accompanied by his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

"Late in the evening today (Wednesday), three unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita. He was a resident of Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Somnath Pandita succumbed to injuries whereas daughter of his friend is seriously wounded," Inspector-General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.

"Pertinently, the said Councillor was residing in secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral," Kumar added.

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants. (ANI)

