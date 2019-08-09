Maryam Nawaz detained by NAB

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was detained by Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outside Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore where she went to meet her father, Dawn newspaper reported.

She was summoned by the NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case at 11 a.m. on Thursday but she did not appear before the bureau, leading the anti-graft body to detain her.