Maryam Nawaz lambasts Imran Khan, says his election symbol should be 'thief'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan on misgovernance and said his election symbol should now be that of a "thief" rather than the cricket bat.



The PML-N leader said that in 2018, Imran Khan "stole the election" with the symbol of the cricket bat. "The mention of Imran Khan's name now only brings to mind how the people were robbed of flour, sugar," she said, reported Geo News.

She said all one can recall are "queues for flour and sugar".

"The elderly stood in line and they were given a mere 1.5 of sugar. Can 1.5 kg of sugar be enough for a house of 10 to 12 people?" she asked.

Maryam's remarks came as she addressed a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sharda town, reported Geo News.

While comparing Khan with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said, "When one thinks of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, one recalls 'motorways' and 'progress'."

Further, she said, "no one believes in the selected"; he (PM Imran Khan) "neither has respect at home nor abroad".

The PML-N vice president urged the audience to participate robustly with the whole families in the coming July 25 elections. "Promise me you will guard your votes until the results are announced," she said.

Maryam said that the "lion" will emerge victorious in the valley on July 25, referring to the PML-N election symbol, reported Geo News. (ANI)

