Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan, says same page has become 'shame page'

Dhirkot [PoK], July 19 (ANI): Taking swipe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz has said the same page he would speak of had turned into a "shame page".



"You are the one who is a setting sun, along with the ones you would say are on the same page as you." She said during a rally on Sunday, that Imran Khan brought destruction in the country instead of change, reported The News International.

"Nawaz Sharif is now a shining beacon in the land," Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader added.

She declared Prime Minister Imran Khan's rally held a day earlier in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's Bagh area, "a flop show" despite having spent "millions" on it.

"If he had not gone ahead with that rally, maybe he would have retained some respect," she said, at a rally.

Maryam said that the prime minister "has found an ATM in Kashmir".

"But now, the time for the 'note' (currency) is over and it is time to respect the vote," the PML-N vice president said, quoting the party's mantra "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)".

Maryam said that the party's enemies used to say that Nawaz Sharif's politics "has come to an end" and would speak of a "Minus Nawaz Sharif" formula for the country. "The people have turned it into a 'plus, plus' formula," she said. The PML-N vice president said to the premier, "The countdown has now begun for you."

"You can run away with the ballot box or sit in the box yourself. You can try to stop us (but you won't be able to)," she said to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, while urging all PML-N supporters to guard the ballot boxes on election day, the News International said further.

"Do not let these vote thieves off the hook," she said to them.

In a warning to the prime minister, she said, "Do not dare look at Pakistan occupied Kashmir with ill intent."

Maryam said that a "tsunami of inflation" has drowned the poor in it, with petrol now priced at Rs 118 per litre for the first time ever.

PoK will hold the general elections for the Legislative Assembly on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of a resurgence of coronavirus.

Last year, Pakistan conducted the Legislative Assembly election in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Recently, Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to install a "puppet" government in PoK. (ANI)

