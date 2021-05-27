Masaba shares anecdote about her birth from Neena Gupta's biography

It will indeed tell you a bit about the sort of hardships that Neena faced throughout her life while bringing up Masaba.

Masaba's post reads, "An excerpt from 'Sach Kahun Toh' by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000 in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000 and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta (sic)."

Masaba talks candidly about how she works hard every day just to make sure that her mom never gets to face any more hardships in her life ever. She also goes on to urge her fans and followers to pre-order her mom's biography.

Masaba and Neena Gupta have had a very close bond, and it is assumed that a lot of the stories of the hardships and the good times will be shared with people via this biography. This mother-daughter duo keeps inspiring the world with every such little story from their lives.

--IANS

pg/sdr/