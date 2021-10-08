Massive blaze engulfs cloth godown in Delhi's Okhla

The senior fire department official said they received a call about the fire incident around 03.51 a.m. in a factory at 118 Sanjay Colony near Harkesh Nagar Okhla phase 2, after which as many as 18 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a cloth godown in the early hours of Friday in the national capital, a fire department official said.

"The fire is still continuing and we are trying to douse it," Director-Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg told IANS.

Thick fumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the factory which was engulfed in a massive inferno.

The Delhi Fire Service chief informed that the fire was caught in cotton, thread, and cloth waste inside the basement, ground, and first floor of the building. The firefighters were trying to put out the fire for the past five hours.

"The three-storey building is around 1200 square yards with a basement," he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Garg confirmed that so far there have been no casualties or injuries.

The incident comes just 10 days after a fire broke out at a cardboard godown in the Dabri area of the city. This blaze was also brought under control and no casualties were reported then.

