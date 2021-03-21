Massive corruption in Maha police transfers, says Fadnavis

Nagpur, March 21 (IANS) Alleging a rampant corruption racket involving transfers of police personnel under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said no action was taken on report on these malpractices submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The letter by Param Bir Singh (ex-Mumbai Commissioner of Police) is not the first. There is huge corruption in police transfers, there are brokers around and money is changing hands," he claimed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that former Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report on the alleged bribery rackets for favourable transfers in the police force wherein Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's name reportedly cropped up.

"Jaiswal had submitted the report to both the CM and Home Minister. He had used proper channels, tapped phones with court permission. He forwarded it through the then Commissioner of State Intelligence Department, Rashmi Shukla. But no action was taken on it, though later the CM had sent it to Deshmukh," he claimed.

Both Jaiswal and Shukla were later given Central postings as Director General, Central Industrial Security Force and Additional Director General, Central Reserve Police Force, respectively.

Fadnavis also rejected Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's contention that neither Thackeray nor Deshmukh was concerned with the reinstatement of arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze which was done at the level of the then Mumbai Police chief.

His media briefing came amid growing pressure for Home Minister Deshmukh's resignation after Singh's sensational letter claiming the minister had asked Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels and hookah parlours.

Fadnavis reiterated his demand for a Central or a court-monitored investigation and wanted that Deshmukh must quit or be sacked as no fair probe would be possible if he continues in office.

Meanwhile, BJP workers, leaders and legislators staged protests and demonstrations outside Deshmukh's home in Nagpur and Mumbai after which police detained several of the protestors, including Mumbai party chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and MLA Atul Bhatkalkar.

