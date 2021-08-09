Massive fighting underway between Taliban terrorists, Afghan security forces in Balkh, Takhar

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI): Massive fighting between the Afghan forces and the Taliban terrorists is underway in the country's northern provinces of Balkh and Takhar since Sunday night, local media reports said quoting provincial officials.



In Balkh, heavy clashes are underway in the Dehdadi district since Sunday night, sources said. The clashes are close to Balkh capital Mazar-e-Sharif city and Pul-e-Imam Bukhari area. The defense lines will break if reinforcements are not sent to the province, TOLO News reported.

The security forces supported by public uprising forces retook the control of Farkhar and Worsaj districts in Takhar on Sunday after they retreated from the capital city Taluqan. The government and Taliban have not yet confirmed the news, TOLO News added.

The Taliban now controls all the districts of Helmand province and has been fighting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the provincial capital, Lashkargah.

The Taliban's aggressive offensive has killed many government forces and innocent civilians. Multiple reports have claimed that the group has been looting innocent civilians after capturing various areas. The terror group's recent skirmish became aggressive soon after the US troops started leaving war-torn Afghanistan in large numbers under the new peace deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February last year. (ANI)

