Massive fire breaks out at Noida Metro office, no casualty

Noida, June 18 (IANS) A massive fire broke out on Friday at the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) office located in the Ganga shopping complex in Sector 29.

13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze which was brought under control after over two hours.

Around 60 to 70 people were working inside the office when the fire broke out and all of them were later evacuated safely. However, no one was injured.