Massive fire breaks out in Afghanistan's Farah customs office

Farah [Afghanistan], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a fuel reservoir in the customs office of Afghanistan's Farah province on Saturday morning, TOLO News reported citing officials.



According to the provincial governor Taj Mohammad Safi, four fuel trucks have been damaged and the fire is extending.

The governor said efforts have started to extinguish the fire in the Abu Nasr Farahi town that lies on the border with Iran, TOLO News reported.

This comes after a massive fire last month at the customs office in Islam Qala border town in the western province of Herat in which over 1,000 trucks were damaged. (ANI)

