Massive fire breaks out in Afghanistan's Herat customs office

Herat [Afghanistan], February 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the customs office in Islam Qala border town in the western province of Herat on Saturday afternoon, TOLO News reported citing the provincial governor Waheed Qatali as saying.



According to the governor, they lack the required facilities to extinguish the blaze; therefore, they have sought Iranian government and the NATO-led armed forces coalition in Afghanistan - Resolute Support help.

"We have spoken with the Resolute Support, the Ministry of Defense and the National Directorate of Security," TOLO News quoted governor as saying.

However, Herat officials said the fire broke out after a fuel truck exploded.

Local officials have not commented on possible casualties in the incident but said the fire has left huge financial losses to investors.

The imported power from Iran was disconnected in Herat after the fire damaged a 132-kilovolt power transmission line, the country's power distributor, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherka said.

"People were scared. They were fleeing the area. We also left the area and went home," TOLO News quoted Din Mohammad, an eyewitness of the incident.

"Everyone was terrified. They were escaping. Cars were stuck," said Khalil Ahmad, another eyewitness.

Meanwhile, the chamber of commerce and investment in Herat said the fire has left major economic losses to investors.

"The damages of the fire are not clear so far, but it is extremely concerning and it has made us upset. Such incidents are a shock to the private sector," TOLO News quoted Yunus Qazizada, head of the chamber of commerce and investment in Herat. (ANI)

