Massive fire breaks out in chemical tanker in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a chemical tanker in Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday afternoon.



The incident took place in Palghar's Boisar-Tarapur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. The tanker was kept outside Sinay Company in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district and the fire spread to plastic pipes kept there.

Five fire tenders have reached to spot to control the spread of the fire. No injuries have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

