Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Market

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a showroom in Lajpat Nagar market in Delhi on Saturday, a fire official said.

More than 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Officials said they received an alert from Lajpat Nagar market regarding a massive fire that broke out at Block-1, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar.