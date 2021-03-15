Massive fire seen at under-construction building near US Capitol

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): A massive fire from an under-construction building near the US Capitol sent alarm bells ringing, two months after the congressional complex witnessed a deadly insurrection.



Taking to Twitter, DC Fire and EMS, an emergency response agency, posted a video showing black smoke billowed from the roof of a multi-story building that is under construction.

Black smoke billowed from the roof of a multi-story building under construction

"Working Fire 3rd & I Sts NW. Heavy fire and smoke from the roof of a multi-story building under construction," tweeted DC Fire and EMS.

Social media users promptly reacted to the incident.

"Big fire - I could see the smoke it from my apartment in Arlington," said one Twitter user.

Another Twitterati said: "Looks like trouble. I predict a 2 alarm or 3 alarm when this is finally under control. Stay safe Firefighters."

On January 6, a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to halt Congress's certification of the Electoral College after the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump, who was defeated by current President Joe Biden, had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim that massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Several people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.

Over 300 people now face federal charges in connection with the riot and at least 280 people have been arrested, according to the Justice Department's statement last month.

Among the rioters were members of several right-wing militia groups, including the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, The Hill reported. (ANI)

