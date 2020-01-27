Massive protests held at Delhi's Azad Market and Nizamuddin on R-Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): A massive protest was held in Azad Market here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

Protests were also staged at Nizamuddin, with people turning up in large numbers raising placards with messages against the CAA.



Meanwhile in Shaheen Bagh, where protests have been going on for over a month now against the amended citizenship Act and the NRC, protesters unfurled the national flag at midnight, sang the national anthem, and read out the preamble to the Constitution as part of Republic Day celebrations.

Events were held at several places all over the country with the message to save the Constitution and democratic values.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country last year, including in the national capital, over the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)