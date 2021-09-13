Massive rainfall in Odisha, alert for Chhattisgarh, MP too (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Massive rainfall was recorded in several parts of Odisha as the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast turned into a deep depression in the early hours on Monday. Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to get heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

In Odisha's Puri district, two places -- Astaranga and Kakatpur -- received rainfall in excess of 500 mm in the last 24 hours along with more than three dozen other places with rainfall over 100 mm, 200 and even 400 mm during the same time.

"The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast moved west-northwestwards during the past six hours with a speed of 12 kmph, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 8.30 a.m. on Monday over north coastal Odisha coast, about 20 kms west-northwest of Chandbali and 120 kms east-southeast of Keojhargarh," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at 10 a.m.

"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwest wards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours," the IMD said, adding, it is very likely to weaken into a Depression during the next 24 hours.

The IMD has further warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana on Monday and over Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places also very likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, north interior Maharashtra (including Vidarbha) on Monday and Tuesday.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph to gusting 70 kmph is very likely to happen over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 12 hours. The wind speed will decrease gradually becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during the subsequent 12 hours, IMD said.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

Major rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday from Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Kendrapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhmal, Jajpur, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts:

Astaranga - 530.0 mm, Kakatpur - 525.0 mm, Balikuda - 440.0 mm, Kantapada - 381.0 mm, Niali - 370.0 mm, Puri - 342.5 mm, Gop - 331.0 mm, Satyabadi - 328.0 mm, Ragunathpur - 323.0 mm, Balipatna - 280.5 mm, Kendrapada - 276.0 mm, Marshaghai - 270.0 mm, Kujanga - 265.0 mm, Jagatsinghpur - 264.0 mm, Pipili - 263.0 mm, Tirtol - 245.0 mm, Brahmgiri - 240.0 mm, Paradeep - 220.8 mm, Chandikhol - 220.0 mm, Derabis - 206.0 mm, Tangi - 202.4 mm, Birmaharajpur - 200.0 mm, Bhubaneshwar - 199.0 mm, Boudhgarh - 184.0 mm, Krishnaprasad - 179.4 mm, Garadpur - 169.0 mm, Nayagarh - 154.7 mm, Ullunda - 153.4 mm, Harbhanga - 152.0 mm, Phulbani - 151.2 mm, Binjharpur - 149.4 mm, Bolagarah - 148.0 mm, Mahanga - 147.0 mm, Sonepur - 145.0 mm, Salipur - 140.0 mm, Banpur - 139.0 mm, Odagaon - 131.8 mm, Bari - 128.0 mm, Ranpur - 125.4 mm, Jajpur - 120.0 mm, Banki - 120.0 mm, Cuttack - 117.2 mm, Dashpalla - 1112.2 mm, Rairakhol - 109.0 mm and Lakhanpur - 96.2 mm.

--IANS

niv/dpb