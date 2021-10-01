Massive traffic snarls on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, Oct 1 (IANS) Commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway were stuck in heavy traffic for hours on Friday evening.

During the busy evening hours, the traffic was completely choked on most major crossings on the National Highway.

Thousands of commuters on the stretch, travelling between the Delhi-Gurugram border to enter Delhi took hours to cross the border. Commuters hit the snarl as soon as they entered the Sarhaul border and moved bumper to bumper till Rajokri flyover in Delhi.